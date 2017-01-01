Twenty-eight arrests after Venezuela looting, violence

By Maria Ramirez

PUERTO ORDAZ, Venezuela, Dec 26 (Reuters) - Venezuelan

authorities said on Tuesday they had arrested 28 people in

southern Bolivar state for looting and disorder over Christmas

in the latest unrest during a severe economic crisis.

There have been scattered protests and roadblocks around the

South American OPEC nation in recent days over food shortages,

power-cuts, high prices and fuel rationing.

Local chamber of commerce head Florenzo Schettin ...