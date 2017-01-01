Twenty-eight arrests after Venezuela looting, violence
Contributed by NAMPA / Reuters.
By Maria Ramirez
PUERTO ORDAZ, Venezuela, Dec 26 (Reuters) - Venezuelan
authorities said on Tuesday they had arrested 28 people in
southern Bolivar state for looting and disorder over Christmas
in the latest unrest during a severe economic crisis.
There have been scattered protests and roadblocks around the
South American OPEC nation in recent days over food shortages,
power-cuts, high prices and fuel rationing.
Local chamber of commerce head Florenzo Schettin ...
Subscribe