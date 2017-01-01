Soccer-Record-breaking Kane eclipses Messi, Lingard saves Man United

Contributed by NAMPA / Reuters.

By Martyn Herman

LONDON, Dec 26 (Reuters) - Tottenham Hotspur's Harry Kane became Europe's most lethal marksman of 2017 with a second hat-trick in four days to break a 22-year-old Premier League record as his side thumped Southampton 5-2 on Tuesday.

Jesse Lingard struck twice, the second in stoppage time, as Manchester United hit back from two goals to draw 2-2 with Burnley and deny the visitors a first win at Old Trafford since 1962.

Second-placed United's second consecutive 2-2 draw allo ...