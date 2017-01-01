BC-CRI--South Africa-Zim, 0294

Contributed by NAMPA / Associated Press.

South Africa vs Zimbabwe Test Scoreboard<

PORT ELIZABETH, South Africa (AP) - Scoreboard Tuesday on the first day of a four-day cricket test between South Africa and Zimbabwe at St. George's Park:

South Africa 1st Innings

Dean Elgar c Moor b Jarvis 31

Aiden Markram c Taylor b Jarvis 125

Hashim Amla c Moor b Mpofu 5

AB de Villiers c and b Mpofu 53

Temba Bavuma c Taylor b Jarvis 44

Quinton de Kock lbw b Cremer 24

Vernon Philander lbw b Cremer 10

Andi ...