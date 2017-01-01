BC-CRI--South Africa-Zim, 0294
Contributed by NAMPA / Associated Press.
South Africa vs Zimbabwe Test Scoreboard<
PORT ELIZABETH, South Africa (AP) - Scoreboard Tuesday on the first day of a four-day cricket test between South Africa and Zimbabwe at St. George's Park:
South Africa 1st Innings
Dean Elgar c Moor b Jarvis 31
Aiden Markram c Taylor b Jarvis 125
Hashim Amla c Moor b Mpofu 5
AB de Villiers c and b Mpofu 53
Temba Bavuma c Taylor b Jarvis 44
Quinton de Kock lbw b Cremer 24
Vernon Philander lbw b Cremer 10
Andi ...
