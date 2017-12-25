Mexico-crime-media

Rare arrest in Mexico journalist killings

Mexico City, Dec 25, 2017 (AFP) - Mexican authorities on Monday said they arrested the person behind the murder of a journalist who wrote about the country's drug war, one of the few such media killings to be solved.

Miroslava Breach, 54, was among at least 11 journalists killed in Mexico this year, and more than 100 who have lost their lives since 2000.

Ninety percent of those cases remain unsolved.

But authorities on Monday detained Juan Ca ...