Israel-Palestinians-conflict-US-embassies

Contributed by NAMPA / AFP.

Israel in touch with '10 countries' over embassy moves: deputy minister

Jerusalem, Dec 25, 2017 (AFP) - Israel is in touch with "at least ten countries" over the possible transfer of their embassies to Jerusalem after the United States recognised the city as Israel's capital, a deputy minister said Monday.

"We are in contact with at least ten countries, some of them in Europe" to discuss the move, deputy foreign minister Tzipi Hotovely told public radio.

She spoke a day after Guatemala sai ...