Centenarian grandma finds Rahul Gandhi 'handsome', he sends 'big hug'

Contributed by NAMPA / PTI.

New Delhi, Dec 26 (PTI) Congress President Rahul Gandhi had an unusual admirer in a 107-year-old woman in Bangalore, who found him "handsome" and wished to meet him.

Gandhi obliged by calling her up and wishing the centenarian on her 107th birthday.

In a tweet, Bangalore-based woman Dipali Sikand wrote that her grandmother, who turned 107 today, had a wish to meet Rahul Gandhi, whom she found as "handsome".

"Today my grandmother turned 107. Her one wish. To meet Rahul Gandhi! I asked her w ...