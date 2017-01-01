22 injured in fireworks explosion at Cuban festival on Christmas Eve
Contributed by NAMPA / Reuters.
HAVANA, Dec 25 (Reuters) - A fireworks explosion seriously
injured 22 people, including six children between ages 11 and
15, during a popular Cuban carnival on Christmas Eve, state-run
media reported on Monday.
The centuries-old Parrandas festival in the central town of
Remedios takes place every Dec. 24 and draws thousands of Cubans
and some tourists.
"An unfortunate accident with fireworks occurred last night
in Remedios," the government's Cubadebate interne ...
