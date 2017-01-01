22 injured in fireworks explosion at Cuban festival on Christmas Eve

Contributed by NAMPA / Reuters.

HAVANA, Dec 25 (Reuters) - A fireworks explosion seriously

injured 22 people, including six children between ages 11 and

15, during a popular Cuban carnival on Christmas Eve, state-run

media reported on Monday.

The centuries-old Parrandas festival in the central town of

Remedios takes place every Dec. 24 and draws thousands of Cubans

and some tourists.

"An unfortunate accident with fireworks occurred last night

in Remedios," the government's Cubadebate interne ...