Olympics-Mutko stepping down as Russia Football Union chief

Contributed by NAMPA / Reuters.

MOSCOW, Dec 25 (Reuters) - Russia Deputy Prime Minister Vitaly Mutko, banned for life from the Olympics this month, is temporarily stepping down from his role as head of the country's Football Union, he said on Monday.

Mutko is to appeal to the Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS) on Tuesday against the decision by the International Olympic Committee (IOC) to ban him from the Games over allegations of state-sponsored doping.

"For the period of the proceedings I will suspend my work at the Russia ...