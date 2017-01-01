BC-SOC--Russia-Mutko 1st, 0381

Contributed by NAMPA / Associated Press.

Mutko steps down as president of Russian Football Union<

MOSCOW (AP) - Vitaly Mutko, a Russian government official who has been dogged by allegations of involvement in doping, said Monday he would temporarily step down as president of the Russian Football Union.

It's a move apparently intended to deflect international criticism as Russia prepares to host the 2018 World Cup.

Mutko said at a ...