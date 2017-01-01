BC-LT--Guatemala-Israel , 0504

GUATEMALA CITY (AP) - Guatemala's president announced on Christmas Eve that the Central American country will move its embassy in Israel to Jerusalem, becoming the first nation to follow the lead of U.S. President Donald Trump in ordering the change.

Guatemala was one of nine nations that voted with the United States and ...