UPDATE 1-Putin says Russia should scrap profit tax on repatriated funds

Contributed by NAMPA / Reuters.

(Adds quote, details, context)

By Denis Pinchuk

MOSCOW, Dec 25 (Reuters) - Russia should scrap the 13

percent profit tax on funds repatriated from abroad and renew an

amnesty from penalties for businesses returning capital, as

Washington moves towards tougher sanctions, President Vladimir

Putin said on Monday.

Amid huge capital outflows in 2014, deteriorating relations

with the West over the Ukraine conflict and weak oil prices,

Moscow offered the amnest ...