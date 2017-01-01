UPDATE 1-Putin says Russia should scrap profit tax on repatriated funds
By Denis Pinchuk
MOSCOW, Dec 25 (Reuters) - Russia should scrap the 13
percent profit tax on funds repatriated from abroad and renew an
amnesty from penalties for businesses returning capital, as
Washington moves towards tougher sanctions, President Vladimir
Putin said on Monday.
Amid huge capital outflows in 2014, deteriorating relations
with the West over the Ukraine conflict and weak oil prices,
Moscow offered the amnest ...
