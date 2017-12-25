Bahrain-politics-unrest-trial

Contributed by NAMPA / AFP.

Bahrain sentences six to death for 'assassination plot'

Dubai, Dec 25, 2017 (AFP) - Bahrain's top military court sentenced six men to death on Monday after convicting them of charges including plotting to assassinate the Gulf state's armed forces chief, state media reported.

It was the first official mention of any plot against the life of Field Marshal Sheikh Khalifa bin Ahmed Al-Khalifa, who is a member of the ruling family, but the Bahrain News Agency gave no further details of when or where ...