UPDATE 1-Ineos starts testing UK's Forties North Sea oil pipeline after repairs

* Full flows should resume in early January

* Pipeline closure adds to oil price rally in past weeks

By Dmitry Zhdannikov

LONDON, Dec 25 (Reuters) - Britain's Forties oil and gas

pipeline, one of the biggest in the North Sea, is being tested

following repairs and full flows should resume in early January,

its operator Ineos said on Monday.

The closure of the pipeline since Dec. 11 has pushed oil

prices above $65 a barrel in rec ...