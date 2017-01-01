PAK-JADHAV-2NDLD MEETING - Jadhav meets wife, mother at Pak Foreign Affairs Ministry (Eds: Updating with more details)

Contributed by NAMPA / PTI.

By Sajjad Hussain

Islamabad, Dec 25 (PTI) Indian prisoner Kulbhushan Jadhav today met his wife and mother at the Pakistan Foreign Affairs Ministry here for the first time since his arrest in March last year.

Accompanied by Deputy High Commissioner J P Singh and a Pakistani woman official, TV footage showed Jadhav's mother, Avanti, and wife, Chetankul, entering the main building of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and the door shutting behind them.

Pakistan Foreign Office released pictures o ...