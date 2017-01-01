DL-PHONE - Diplomat Eenam Gambhir's mobile phone snatched

Contributed by NAMPA / PTI.

New Delhi, Dec 25 (PTI) Bike-borne men snatched the mobile of Eenam Gambhir, the first Secretary in the Permanent Mission of India to the United Nations, police said today.

The incident occurred on Saturday when Gambhir had gone for a walk in Rohini with her mother, they added.

The accused snatched the phone from her on the pretext of asking for directions, the police said.

Since it was evening, she could not note down the vehicle's registration number, they said.

In her complaint, t ...