Techie goes missing after he puts up car for sale

Contributed by NAMPA / PTI.

Bengaluru, Dec 25 (PTI) A 29-year-old software engineer working in the city has been missing since last Monday after he put up his car for sale online, the police said.

Kumar Ajitabh, who hails from Patna, had listed his vehicle on online marketplace Olx for sale.

Police said Ajitabh's friends suspect that he had gone out on December 18 evening around 6:30 pm to meet a prospective car buyer.

According to police, his phone is switched off. It was reportedly active on WhatsApp till about 7: ...