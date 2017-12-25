China-maritime-diplomacy-islands

Contributed by NAMPA / AFP.

China island expansion moves ahead in South China Sea

Beijing, Dec 25, 2017 (AFP) - China's large-scale land reclamation around disputed reefs and shoals in the South China Sea is "moving ahead steadily", state media has reported, and is on track to use giant "island-builders" to transform even more of the region.

Beijing claims nearly all of the sea and has been turning reefs in the Spratly and Paracel chains into islands, installing military facilities and equipment in the area where it has co ...