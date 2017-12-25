Turkey-media-trial-politics

Contributed by NAMPA / AFP.

Trial of Turkey opposition newspaper staff resumes

=(Picture+Video)=

Istanbul, Dec 25, 2017 (AFP) - The controversial trial of staff from Turkey's main opposition newspaper accused of terror links resumed Monday, in a case which has raised alarm over press freedom under President Recep Tayyip Erdogan.

Seventeen current and former writers, cartoonists and executives from Cumhuriyet ("Republic") are accused of supporting three "armed terrorist organisations".

They face up to 43 years i ...