Two Turkish soldiers killed in PKK attack in southeast - military

Contributed by NAMPA / Reuters.

ANKARA, Dec 25 (Reuters) - Two Turkish soldiers were killed

in Turkey's southeastern province of Hakkari in an attack by

Kurdish Workers Party (PKK) militants, the military said on

Monday.

Another soldier was wounded in the attack which took place

as the troops were carrying out security operations, it said.

The PKK, considered a terrorist organisation by the United

States, Turkey and the European Union, has waged an insurgency

against the state since the 1980 ...