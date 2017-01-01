Two Turkish soldiers killed in PKK attack in southeast - military
Contributed by NAMPA / Reuters.
ANKARA, Dec 25 (Reuters) - Two Turkish soldiers were killed
in Turkey's southeastern province of Hakkari in an attack by
Kurdish Workers Party (PKK) militants, the military said on
Monday.
Another soldier was wounded in the attack which took place
as the troops were carrying out security operations, it said.
The PKK, considered a terrorist organisation by the United
States, Turkey and the European Union, has waged an insurgency
against the state since the 1980 ...
Subscribe