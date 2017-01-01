China eyes 6-pct industrial output expansion in 2018

Contributed by NAMPA / Xinhua.

BEIJING, Dec. 25 (Xinhua) -- China's industrial value-added output will grow more slowly in 2018 as the economy shifts gear, the Ministry of Industry and Information Technology (MIIT) predicted Monday.

Industrial output is expected to grow at around 6 percent for 2018, retreating from the 6.5-percent expansion estimated for this year, according to the annual work conference of the MIIT.

Combined scale of telecom business will expand by 50 percent, and revenue from the Internet industry will grow ...