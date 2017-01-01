WB-UNICEF-DIGITAL - UNICEF calls for action to end digital divide

Contributed by NAMPA / PTI.

Kolkata, Dec 25 (PTI) Only 15 per cent people have access to the Internet in the least-developed countries, a UNICEF report has revealed.

In developed countries, an estimated 81 per cent people use Internet, the report covering 24 countries, including India, in 2017 said.

Digital divide do not merely separate the connected from the unconnected, they go deeper concerning how people, including youth and children, use Information and Communication Technology (ICT), a UNICEF spokesperson said after ...