Contributed by NAMPA / PTI.

Mumbai, Dec 25 (PTI) At 65 feet, or as tall as a seven-storey building, a pine conifer at a society in Worli here is attracting visitors, for its tag of being India's tallest fully decorated Christmas tree.

The tree, located at a garden in Adarsh Nagar society in South Mumbai's Worli area, has been decorated with over 10,000 lights, bells, images of reindeer and snowmen, and a waving Santa Claus.

The Saldanha family, originally hailing from Mangalore, acquired the tree from a neighbour who grew ...