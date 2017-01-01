China steps up supervision over protection of Great Wall

Contributed by NAMPA / Xinhua.

BEIJING, Dec. 25 (Xinhua) -- China's cultural heritage authority has wrapped up this year's inspections of the Great Wall in eight provincial-level regions, saying that protection still needs to be improved.

According to the State Administration of Cultural Heritage, the provinces of Jilin, Henan and Qinghai, as well as Inner Mongolia Autonomous Region either did not provide sufficient funds to protect the Wall or failed to fully use the money.

A total of nine counties and districts in Liaoning ...