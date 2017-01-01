WB-DRUGS-CELEBRATIONS(COR) - Kolkata turns into a drug hotspot during year-end parties: NCB

By Sudipto Chowdhury

Kolkata, Dec 25 (PTI) In the last couple of years, Kolkata has evolved as one of the hotspots for drug peddlers during the year-end celebrations, with a rising demand for narcotics among party animals.

The city hosts numerous parties and events during Christmas and New Year revelries and drug peddlers throng the hotspots to cater to the demands of party-hoppers, sleuths from the Narcotic Control Bureau said.

"It is only recentl ...