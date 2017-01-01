SHERIN-LD MEMORIAL(FES13) - Bench dedication ceremony planned for Sherin in US

Houston, Dec 25 (PTI) Community members in Dallas have planned a bench dedication ceremony and memorial service for the Indian toddler Sherin Mathews who was found dead in a culvert in mysterious circumstances in October.

The dedication ceremony for 3-year-old will be held on December 30 at the Restland Funeral Home in Dallas, Texas.

Following the memorial service, a bench dedication and dove release will take place, WFAA television station reported.

