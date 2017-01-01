BETHLEHEM-CHRISTMAS - Trump's Jerusalem decision dampens Christmas celebrations

Bethlehem/Jerusalem, Dec 25 (PTI) US President Donald Trump's recent decision to declare Jerusalem as Israel's capital has taken joy out of Christmas for the people in the holy land who witnessed a low key celebration today with thousands of tourists choosing to stay away from festivities.

The Manger Square, where tourists and locals generally jostle for space before the midnight mass, looked forlorn with signs of despair visible on the faces of sellers ...