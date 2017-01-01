LD VAJPAYEE - Vajpayee turns 93; VP, PM wish him

Contributed by NAMPA / PTI.

(Eds: With fresh inputs and quotes of JK CM)

New Delhi, Dec 25 (PTI) Former premier Atal Bihari Vajpayee turned 93 today and Prime Minister Narendra Modi was among the first ones to greet him at his residence here.

Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu also wished Vajpayee on his birthday.

"Visited Atal ji to convey birthday greetings to him. Spent time with his family as well," the prime minister wrote on Twitter.

Earlier in the day, Modi credited Vajpayee's phenomenal and visionary leade ...