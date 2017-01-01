TN-BYPOLL-BJP(MES3) - Vote for candidate who has ability& honesty: BJP state Prez

Contributed by NAMPA / PTI.

Chennai, Dec 25 (PTI) Apparently stung over her party polling lesser votes than NOTA in the RK Nagar bypoll, BJP State president Tamilisai Soundararajan today appealed to voters to vote for a candidate who had ability and honesty.

"Dear friends who vote for NOTA. Vote for one person among the candidates after studying their ability and honesty," she said in a tweet in Tamil.

"Can good candidates also be ignored," she added.

BJP candidate for the December 21 RK Nagar bypoll, Karu Nagarajan, ...