TRAINS-DL-FOG - 17 train cancelled, 26 delayed due to fog in north India

Contributed by NAMPA / PTI.

New Delhi, Dec 25 (PTI) At least 17 trains were cancelled while several others arrived late here as fog enveloped parts of north India today.

According to a Northern Railway spokesperson, at 6 am, 17 trains stood cancelled, 26 were delayed and six others were rescheduled due to poor visibility.

Over the last week, a dense fog covered several parts of north India, with the temperature dropping in Delhi, Punjab, Uttar Pradesh, Rajasthan and Himachal Pradesh. PTI ASG NAB AAR 12251331 NNNN

