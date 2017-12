INTERVIEW-BOJ says low rates hurting banks but woes won't ease post-stimulus

* BOJ's policy weighing heavily on bank profits - Miyanoya

* Adds structural factors also dampening prospects

* Banks must act now to boost profitability, efficiency

* Profits won't rise much even when BOJ normalises policy

By Leika Kihara and Sumio Ito

TOKYO, Dec 25 (Reuters) - Prolonged ultra-easy monetary

policy is weighing heavily on Japanese bank profits but

financial institutions should not expect business conditions to

brighten dramatically even after t ...