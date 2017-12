Peru-politics-health-Fujimori-pardon WRAP

Peru's ailing ex-president Fujimori pardoned

Lima, Dec 25, 2017 (AFP) - Peru's jailed ex-president Alberto Fujimori, who was serving a 25-year sentence for corruption and rights abuses, has been pardoned on humanitarian grounds, the presidency said Sunday.

The announcement came after Fujimori's son Kenji split the opposition vote in parliament, allowing President Pedro Pablo Kuczynski to a ...