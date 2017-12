BIZ-GST-JEWELLERY - GST refund woes hit Bengal jewellery exports

Contributed by NAMPA / PTI.

Kolkata, Dec 25 (PTI) The non-refund of Goods and Services Tax (GST) is taking a toll on jewellery makers with exports taking a hit in West Bengal, both in terms of export value and jobs.

"Even I am forced to decline orders for January due to lack of working capital. Situation is no different for other exporters and manufacturers. Till now, an amount totalling Rs 60 crore is stuck with the government as GST refund, that too interest-free for the jewellery exporters," Indian Bullion and Jewellers Assoc ...