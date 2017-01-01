BC-TEN--ASB Classic-Azar, 0149

Contributed by NAMPA / Associated Press.

Victoria Azarenka to miss ASB Classic in Auckland<

Eds: APNewsNow.<

AUCKLAND, New Zealand (AP) - A continuing custody dispute has prevented two-time Australian Open champion Victoria Azarenka from resuming her tennis career at the ASB Classic in Auckland from Jan. 1.

Azarenka notified tournament organizers on Sunday that she will be unable to play the tournament for "personal reasons."

The former world No. 1 has not played since Wimbledon in July because she cannot leave California u ...