China nets 11,000 crime suspects in personal info protection campaign

Contributed by NAMPA / Xinhua.

BEIJING, Dec. 24 (Xinhua) -- Chinese police have detained more than 11,000 suspects in over 3,700 cases during the past two years for alleged misuse of citizens' personal information.

Wang Shengjun, vice chairman of the Standing Committee of the National People's Congress (NPC), made the statement when briefing lawmakers on cyberspace protection Sunday.

Wang called the task of protecting internet users' personal information "grim."

"Illegal industrial chains have taken shape in some places ...