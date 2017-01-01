China closes more than 13,000 websites in past three years

BEIJING, Dec 24 (Reuters) - China has closed more than

13,000 websites since the beginning of 2015 for breaking the law

or other rules and the vast majority of people support

government efforts to clean up cyberspace, state news agency

Xinhua said on Sunday.

The government has stepped up already tight controls over

the internet since President Xi Jinping took power five years

ago, in what critics say is an effort to restrict freedom of

speech and prevent criti ...