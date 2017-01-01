China closes more than 13,000 websites in past three years
Contributed by NAMPA / Reuters.
BEIJING, Dec 24 (Reuters) - China has closed more than
13,000 websites since the beginning of 2015 for breaking the law
or other rules and the vast majority of people support
government efforts to clean up cyberspace, state news agency
Xinhua said on Sunday.
The government has stepped up already tight controls over
the internet since President Xi Jinping took power five years
ago, in what critics say is an effort to restrict freedom of
speech and prevent criti ...
