DL-METRO-MAGENTA COACHES - Broad-sized coaches to ply on standard gauge Magenta Line:DMRC

Contributed by NAMPA / PTI.

By Kunal Dutt

New Delhi, Dec 24 (PTI) In a first, broad-sized coaches will ply on the standard gauge track of the Magenta Line of the Delhi Metro, the Kalkaji Mandir-Botanical Garden section of which is set for a mega launch tomorrow.

Senior DMRC officials also said all coaches to be introduced under Phase-III of the Delhi Metro rail network would be broad-sized only.

"Coaches measuring 3.2 m in width will be in operation on the new Magenta Line. This would also allow 30-40 more passengers ...