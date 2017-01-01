JK-ACCIDENT - Six CRPF personnel injured in highway accident
Contributed by NAMPA / PTI.
Jammu, Dec 24 (PTI) At least six CRPF personnel were injured when their vehicle skidded off the road and fell into a gorge in Udhampur district of Jammu and Kashmir, police said today.
The CRPF personnel were travelling in a private cab from Kupwara district of north Kashmir to Jammu yesterday when its driver lost control over the vehicle on reaching Kheri, a police official said.
He said the vehicle fell into a gorge, resulting in injuries to six personnel who were evacuated to hospital by resc ...
