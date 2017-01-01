Turkey dismisses more than 2,700 with emergency rule decree

Contributed by NAMPA / Reuters.

ISTANBUL, Dec 24 (Reuters) - Turkey said on Sunday that

2,756 people were dismissed from their jobs in public

institutions including soldiers, teachers and ministry personnel

over links to "terror" organisations.

The dismissed personnel were found to be members of, or

linked to, "terror" groups, structures and entities that act

against national security, according to a decree published in

the Official Gazette.

Some 50,000 people have been arrested since a fail ...