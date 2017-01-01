PHILIPPINES-STORM-TOLL - Philippines storm toll tops 200, tens of thousands displaced

Contributed by NAMPA / PTI.

Manila, Dec 24 (AFP) Some 200 people have been killed in the southern Philippines after a tropical storm battered the archipelago nation's second-largest island, triggering heavy flooding and landslides that have ravaged towns and displaced tens of thousands.

Tropical Storm Tembin lashed Mindanao island, home to 20 million people, on Friday with gusts of 125 kilometres (80 miles) an hour and torrential rain, wiping out at least one mountain village and prompting a massive rescue operation over the wee ...