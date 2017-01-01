TN-BYPOLL-DHINAKARAN - RK Nagar: Dhinakaran says trends reflect people wanting change

Contributed by NAMPA / PTI.

Madurai (TN), Dec 24 (PTI) With early trends of counting of votes for RK Nagar bypoll favouring independent candidate TTV Dhinakaran, the sidelined leader today said it showed that people want a change of regime.

The sidelined AIADMK leader said, "We are the true AIADMK... people of RK Nagar have elected Amma's successor."

He also sought to make light of the K Palaniswami camp winning the Two Leaves symbol after both camps staked claim for it before the Election Commission.

"During my rec ...