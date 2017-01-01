DL-SURVEY WATERBODIES - Detailed survey of water bodies in Delhi for their revival

New Delhi, Dec 24 (PTI) The Delhi government has decided to conduct detailed topographic and hydrographic surveys of all water bodies, drains and rivers in the national capital for their revival.

The Irrigation and Flood Control Department of the Delhi government has engaged four firms to assist its officials in the exercise.

A senior department official said the move is intended to know exact topography and hydrography of water bodies, river and drains and also the construction activities in th ...