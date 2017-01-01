WAT-IRRIGATION-CENSUS - In 7 yrs, surface flow irrigation schemes down by 9000: Census

New Delhi, Dec 24 (PTI) The number of surface flow minor irrigation schemes dropped by nearly 9,000 in seven years since 2006-07, resulting in growing dependence on groundwater for agricultural purposes, a government census has found.

According to recently released fifth minor irrigation schemes census, "The number of surface flow minor irrigation schemes has declined from 6,01,000 in 2006-07 to 5,92,000 in 2013-14."

These schemes are located in Maharashtra, Karnataka, Madhya Pradesh, Andhra Pra ...