China approves four IPO applications

Contributed by NAMPA / Xinhua.

BEIJING, Dec. 24 (Xinhua) -- The Chinese securities regulator has approved four new IPO applications, which will raise up to 5.8 billion yuan (about 881 million U.S. dollars) in the A-share market.

Two companies will be listed on the Shanghai Stock Exchange, one on the Shenzhen small and medium enterprises board, and one on the ChiNext, a NASDAQ-style board, according to the China Securities Regulatory Commission.

The firms and their underwriters will confirm dates of issuance and publish prospe ...