AIIMS-RDA-PM - AIIMS docs ask PM to live their life for a day to understand stress

Contributed by NAMPA / PTI.

(Eds: Recasting overnight story)

New Delhi, Dec 24 (PTI) Backing the protest by doctors in Rajasthan for higher pay and promotions, resident doctors of AIIMS asked Prime Minister Narendra Modi to "live" their life for a day to understand their stress.

In a letter to Modi, the AIIMS Resident Doctors' Association (RDA) yesterday urged the PM to understand the tremendous pressure on doctors at government hospitals due to the poor infrastructure and misbehaviour of patient's kin during emergency sit ...