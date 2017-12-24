Basket-NBA-Warriors-Curry-Cavaliers lead

Contributed by NAMPA / AFP.

NBA: Kerr says it would be 'irresponsible' to play Curry on Christmas

ATTENTION - UPDATES with Warriors loss to Nuggets ///

Los Angeles, Dec 24, 2017 (AFP) - Golden State coach Steve Kerr won't let the hype surrounding the Warriors' Christmas Day clash with the Cleveland Cavaliers influence a decision on whether injured guard Stephen Curry is ready to return.

"The guy hasn't even had a three-on-three game, right?" Kerr told reporters on Saturday as the reigning NBA champion Warriors prepar ...