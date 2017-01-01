China Focus: Chinese fund helps development in Africa

Contributed by NAMPA / Xinhua.

BEIJING, Dec. 24 (Xinhua) -- Over the past 10 years, a Chinese development fund has invested billions of dollars in Africa.

Chi Jianxin, chairman of the China-Africa Development Fund, told Xinhua in an interview that the fund has 4.5 billion U.S. dollars to invest in 91 projects in 36 countries, with more than 3.2 billion dollars having already been invested.

"After the completion of all projects, the fund will channel more than 20 billion dollars from Chinese companies into Africa," Chi said.