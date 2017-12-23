Fbl-ENG-Pr 3rdlead

Football: Man City claim 17th straight win, Kane equals record

By Tom WILLIAMS

London, Dec 23, 2017 (AFP) - Manchester City racked up a 17th consecutive Premier League victory after Sergio Aguero's 100th and 101st Etihad Stadium goals inspired a 4-0 win over Bournemouth on Saturday.

Aguero scored twice and set up Raheem Sterling as Pep Guardiola's side made it 18 wins and one draw in the first half of the season and provisionally ...