Indians sign 1B Yonder Alonso to 2-year, $16 million deal<
By TOM WITHERS<
AP Sports Writer<
CLEVELAND (AP) - Yonder Alonso changed his swing last season and his statistics soared. The Indians hope they can rise even more.
Alonso, who reached a career high in home runs and made the All-Star team for the first time, signed a two-year, $16 million contract on Saturday with Cleveland, wh ...
