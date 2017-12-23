RugbyU-FRA-Top14 lead

RugbyU: Brunel winds down with Bordeaux win, Montpellier go top

By Barnaby CHESTERMAN

Paris, Dec 23, 2017 (AFP) - Bordeaux-Begles gave Jacques Brunel the perfect send off in what will likely be his final home match in charge before becoming France coach with a 29-19 win over La Rochelle on Saturday.

Montpellier took over top spot from La Rochelle as Fijian wing Timoci Nagusa scored a hat-trick in a bonus-point 38-17 victory over Lyon.

B ...