Philippines storm death toll climbs to 182

Manila, Dec 23, 2017 (AFP) - The death toll from a tropical storm in the southern Philippines rose to 182 early Sunday, with 153 people still missing, police said, after rescuers pulled dozens of bodies from a swollen river.

Tropical Storm Tembin has lashed the nation's second-largest island of Mindanao since Friday, triggering flash floods and mudslides.

The Philippine ...