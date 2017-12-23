Weather-Philippines-storm WRAP-update
Philippines storm death toll climbs to 182
Manila, Dec 23, 2017 (AFP) - The death toll from a tropical storm in the southern Philippines rose to 182 early Sunday, with 153 people still missing, police said, after rescuers pulled dozens of bodies from a swollen river.
Tropical Storm Tembin has lashed the nation's second-largest island of Mindanao since Friday, triggering flash floods and mudslides.
